(BCN) — Motorists are advised Monday morning to avoid a portion of Highway 1 in Watsonville after a vehicle crash occurred in the area.

The California Highway Patrol said the far left lane of northbound Highway 1 at Airport Boulevard was shut down due to the crash.

Shortly before 7 a.m, the CHP posted on social media a photo of a vehicle which appeared to be an SUV that had crashed into a guard rail in the area.

Travelers using the highway are asked to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.