Vice President-elect Kamala Harris resigns from Senate, leaves message for California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has officially resigned from her Senate seat representing California.

Her resignation was effective 9 a.m. on Monday, two days before she is to be formally inaugurated into the White House with President-elect Joe Biden.

The Oakland-born politician first made history as the first African-American and first woman to serve as Attorney General of California in 2011. Now, she will be the United States’ first Black, South Asian and female vice president.

In a video posted to Twitter, she thanked California.

“I just wanted to let you know how honored I’ve been to serve as a United States Senator from the place of my birth, the great state of California,” Harris said.

Harris served in Congress since 2017. Her resignation has left the Senate without any Black women — California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was named her replacement. Padilla, who also resigned on MLK Day, is now California’s first Latino U.S. Senator.

“It is fitting that on the same day we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — a civil rights icon who fought for justice and representation — we also move forward the appointment of California’s first Latino U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and the nomination of Dr. Shirley Weber who will serve as the first-ever African American Secretary of State. Both will be strong defenders of our democracy during this fragile moment in our nation’s history.” “These appointments are only possible because of the trailblazing leadership of my dear friend and California’s own Kamala Harris, who will move on from the Senate to make history by becoming the first African American and woman to serve as Vice President of the United States. This is a proud day for California.” CA Governor Gavin Newsom statement on Jan. 18, 2021

Harris will be sworn in by the first Latina Supreme Court Justice, Sonia Sotomayor.