(KTLA) — Dramatic video captures the moment a homeless woman with a knife attacks a young girl in South Los Angeles before a bystander steps in.

The good Samaritan who intervened was slashed in the face by the attacker while saving the girl.

Surveillance video captured the May 26 attack, which happened on South Main Street near West 87th Street. just before 8 a.m. The young girl was walking to school when video shows the homeless woman suddenly striking the girl and grabbing her before wrestling her to the ground.

The good Samaritan, John Irias, is seen running over to intervene. He pushes the attacker off the girl and holds the woman down until authorities arrive.

Video captures a homeless woman armed with a knife attacking a young girl in South Los Angeles before John Arias intervenes on May 26, 2023. (John Irias)

Good Samaritan John Irias rescued a young girl after a homeless woman armed with a knife attacked her in South Los Angeles on May 26, 2023. (John Arias)

Irias said he spotted the attack while he was parking his car nearby. The woman was armed with a box cutter and slashed his face during the altercation, he said.

“I saw the homeless person just passed me strike the little girl in the face,” recalls Irias. “That’s when I ran over to help. Along the way, the homeless person proceeded to take out a weapon and before I could find out what that was, I went for a takedown and I was slashed in the face.”

Irias’ friend, Victor Camarena, who was across the street, heard the commotion and came over to help Irias who, at this point, was badly injured.

“By that time, John already has the suspect on the floor,” said Camarena. “He’s gushing blood from the side of his face, asking me if it’s bad. I’m like, ‘It’s pretty bad bro.'”

Irias said he was thinking of his own young daughter while he was rescuing the little girl.

“There should be more people who should stand up to criminals,” said Irias.

Irias feels thankful he was in the right place at the right time. He said his parental instincts kicked in, which compelled him to act quickly.

“If everything hadn’t played out the way that it did that morning, from him being late to my house, from me not being able to find my car keys, God only knows what could have happened to that little girl,” said Camarena. “He’s a hero.”

Irias said the young girl appeared a bit shocked and dazed following the attack, but she was unharmed and was able to continue walking to school.

The homeless woman was arrested by LAPD, but so far, it’s unknown whether any charges were filed.