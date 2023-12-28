SAN DIEGO — Surfers took to the waters Thursday amid a high surf warning in San Diego County.

Around 4:45 p.m., SkyFOX captured surfers riding the massive waves at Torrey Pines. One surfer was seen catching a wave and then immediately aborting it, catching big air and falling headfirst into the water. Another surfer was caught riding a wave for at least 20 seconds before coming to a halt.

In southern San Diego County, wave sets to 15 feet were reported in Imperial Beach and Sunset Cliffs, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Earlier Thursday, FOX 5’s Megan Healy spoke to City of San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland, saying they have beefed up their staff for the high surf warning.

High surf and dangerous rip currents will last until Sunday with waves of eight to 15 feet in southern San Diego County, per NWS. Residents should expect minor coastal flooding and beach erosion.

“You can look at it and think, ‘Oh it’s not that bad, it’s not that big,’ the swell is building, so all of that energy is coming in,” Gartland said.

Lifeguards advise that the waves being produced out in the ocean during high surf are for experienced surfers only.

If you are not in the water but near jetties and bluffs, lifeguards warn to still keep your distance.

“When you are down at the beach and you are standing in a wet area, that’s an area that’s going to get slippery,” Gartland said. “There’s probably waves breaking there, so just be really cautious, stay back, stay a little east and kind of stay off the reefs and rocks because these swells are coming in.”

In Ventura County, a rogue wave went over a seawall and hit several onlookers, causing eight people to be hospitalized.

Other counties in California are experiencing high surf as sets to 11 feet were reported at Huntington Beach in Orange County, NWS said.