VIDEO: Infamous OJ Simpson Bronco chase happened 25 years ago

Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous OJ Simpson Bronco chase.

A manhunt for the former football star began shortly after he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Los Angeles police declared Simpson a fugitive.

Within hours, authorities started the infamous slow chase of a white Bronco driven by Simpson’s friend Al Cowlings.

Simpson was in the back of the vehicle, reportedly holding a gun and threatening to kill himself.

Cowlings later parked at Simpson’s driveway and Simpson was eventually taken into custody.

After close to nine months of court proceedings, Simpson was found not guilty of the killings.

But he was later found liable in a civil wrongful-death lawsuit brought on by the victims’ families.

Years later, Simpson was convicted in a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.

A judge sentenced him to up to 33 years in prison for the crimes.

He was released in 2017 after serving nine years behind bars.

