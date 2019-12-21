Video: K-9 jumps in suspect’s truck after chase

FONTANA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A police dog in Southern California took down a suspect after an incredible jump.

The K-9 went right through the driver’s side window after Fontana police shot rubber pellets to break it open.

31-year-old Julio Vasquez was wanted for stalking and trying to run over his estranged wife.

Police located him and then he led them on a chase.

Authorities deployed spike strips and used a pit maneuver to try and stop Vasquez.

He was being uncooperative after the chase ended, police say. That is when they shot out his window with rubber pellets and the K-9 jumped inside to apprehend him.

Vasquez was treated for minor injuries after the dog bit him.

He was later taken into custody and will be charged with felony stalking and evading.

He also could face additional charges for punching the K-9.