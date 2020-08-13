Video: LAFD responds after Steve-O duct tapes himself to Hollywood billboard to promote special

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) – Steve-O taped himself up to a billboard in Hollywood as part of a publicity stunt on Thursday morning, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The “Jackass” star and television personality, known for his wild stunts and pranks, began livestreaming himself this morning on his YouTube channel. Steve-O was duct taped to a billboard in the 1700 block of Cahuenga Boulevard that promoted his upcoming multimedia special, Gnarly.

“I’m attached to a billboard right now … and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely,” he assured fans in an Instagram post. “There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this.”

But at 9:35 a.m., LAFD personnel and local law enforcement responded to bring down the well-known prankster, calling the situation “an apparent single patient behavior emergency,” according to a Fire Department alert.

Firefighters used a ladder to help him off the billboard and he was safely down by around 10:20 a.m., according to Sky5 video.

Steve-O, who was clad only in a diaper at the time, was then placed in a wheelchair and examined by fire personnel, the aerial footage showed. He was released soon after.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately have any information on whether he was cited at the scene or would face possible charges in connection with the incident.

At least one lane of Cahuenga was closed during the operation, according to LAFD, which had advised motorists to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

No additional information was immediately released.

Latest Stories: