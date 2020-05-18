LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – While most of the Bay Area saw rain over the weekend, the Sierra got pounded with some fresh snow, continuing on into Monday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across the area, and chain controls are currently in effect.
Latest Stories:
- 10-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting while traveling with parents in California
- Bay Area-based Specialty’s Cafe & Bakery closing all locations permanently over coronavirus
- Uber shuts down a San Francisco office, more layoffs loom amid pandemic: report
- VIDEO: May winter storm pounds Sierra with snow
- Moderna: Coronavirus vaccine trial shows promising early results