Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

VIDEO: May winter storm pounds Sierra with snow

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – While most of the Bay Area saw rain over the weekend, the Sierra got pounded with some fresh snow, continuing on into Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across the area, and chain controls are currently in effect.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News