(FOX40.COM) — Law enforcement is asking for help with identifying the suspects who they say terrorized a Rio Linda 7-Eleven after a sideshow on Oct. 8.

On the night of the crime, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reported that nearly a dozen people vandalized and looted the store. Officers say some of the suspects are believed to be from the Bay Area.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office released photos and video to get help with identifying suspects from a looting incident at a Rio Linda 711 on Oct. 8. (Sacramento Sheriff’s Office)

“Please take a moment and review the attached pictures and (above) video,” the department said in a social media post. “This investigation is very active, and detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Property Crimes Bureau are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).”

Sacramento Sheriff’s say that tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000, and tipsters can remain anonymous.