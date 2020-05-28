VIDEO: Protesters block California freeway, smash patrol car window during protest over George Floyd death

LOS ANGELES (KABC/CNN) – A Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles turned violent on Wednesday.

An estimated 500 to 1,000 people showed up downtown to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As you can see in the video, some of them rushed a police cruiser.

One protester breaks the back window with what appears to be a skateboard.

Another protester sitting on the hood seems to fall or jump off when the vehicle moves forward.

Protesters also attacked a second police cruiser that responded immediately to the scene of the injured protester.

That man was later seen conscious while riding on a gurney to a fire department vehicle that transported him to a hospital.

It is not believed protesters cleared the demonstration with city officials, which could explain the small police presence.

Protesters were also seen blocking the 101 Freeway around 6 p.m., blocking traffic on both sides of the freeway during rush hour as Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department units responded.

George Floyd is the unarmed black man who was seen saying he couldn’t breathe while a police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck. He later died.

Four officers involved in that incident have since been fired, with the Mayor of Minneapolis saying the officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck should face charges.

