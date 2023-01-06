(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet.

The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State Beach Pier and the cement ship which has been separated from the pier, mangled by the surf and dragged several hundred yards out to sea.

Another video shows a sweeping overhead view of the Capitola Wharf which was split in two Thursday. A section of the wharf collapsed into the ocean amid 30-foot waves, powerful tidal surges and brutal wind gusts.

Santa Cruz, Capitola and other nearby beach communities have been hit hard by this week’s storms. In addition to the near destruction of the wharf and the cement ship, area residents experienced tide surges, widespread flooding and massive 35-foot waves that pounded beachfront residents and businesses.

“The storm has caused significant damage throughout the country and along the coast, including heavy damage to piers in Capitola and Seacliff,” Santa Cruz County said in a tweet. “High tide and large surf is a dangerous combination — avoid the coast.”

This week’s storms brought widespread destruction to Santa Cruz County and across the Bay Area, where at least two deaths have been tied to the storms. But even as businesses and residents are picking up the pieces from the last round of storms, another round of storms is poised to hit the Bay Area this weekend and into next week.