(KRON) — A test drive of Tesla’s self-driving technology revealed a significant error when the vehicle nearly plowed through a stop sign into oncoming traffic in Santa Barbara on Thursday, according to video shared by The Dawn Project founder Dan O’Dowd.

O’Dowd was in Santa Barbara for an open discussion with Tesla investor Ross Gerber. The two debated the risks and benefits of autonomous driving systems before hopping into a Tesla Model S for a test drive of Tesla’s newly released Full Self-Driving software.

The video begins with casual conversation amongst the Tesla’s passengers. Gerber is behind the wheel, and O’Dowd is in the passenger seat as the Tesla S comes upon what appears to be a garbage truck backing out of a driveway. The vehicle slows as if to stop and wait for the truck to go, but Gerber “disengages” the self-driving mode and takes control of the wheel.

“I disengaged,” Gerber notes that the car hesitated before making the choice to pass the garbage truck, whereas he would have gone around.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As the Tesla travels further down a windy, two-lane road, it seems to handle the curves without issue. The vehicle does not seem to slow down, still cruising around 35 mph, as a four-way stop sign becomes visible up ahead. That’s when Gerber realizes the car may not stop in time and quickly slams his foot onto the break.

The Tesla comes to a stop before crashing into an Audi SUV that was already in the intersection. The near-collision caused one of the other drivers on the road to honk in response.

“There we go,” Gerber says in response.

“That was you braking?” O’Dowd asks.

“I braked,” Gerber said. “I wasn’t gonna wait and find out, because I saw the two cars going at each other, and I wasn’t gonna test that one.”

The passengers chuckled awkwardly and took deep breaths in response. One of the passengers can be heard saying he doesn’t think he has what it takes to handle the test drives.

“You’re not sure? You just survived,” Gerber said. “No, I told you, humans have to be engaged. It’s not like I’m gonna like smash into some car…Even if it would’ve stopped, I don’t care. That’s not the goal.”

This isn’t the first time video has shown the Tesla’s FSD Beta release to have errors. In May, a Twitter user posted video of their Tesla choosing to travel through a crosswalk with a pedestrian in it, even though the vehicle identified the pedestrian in its view finder.

Not stopping properly at intersections is one of the key complaints of Tesla’s previous iteration of FSD that forced the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall the system in February. Tesla was required to recall and update over 350,000 of its electric vehicles.