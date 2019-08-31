Video shows silent bank robbery in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Video shows a silent bank robbery unfold in Vacaville on Thursday.

Vacaville police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible.

Around noon on Thursday, officers were alerted to a bank robbery that Occurred at Golden 1 Credit Union on Nut Tree Parkway.

The man passed a note to the teller demanding money, avoiding to draw attention of other employees and customers.

Once he received the money, he walked out of the bank and out of sight.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt and grey beanie.

No weapons were seen during the robbery.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

“We are working with multiple outside agencies as this man is suspected of being responsible for several other robberies in the Sacramento area,” officials said in a statement. “With the power of social media, we have the help of a vast community that can aide in identifying this man.”

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Ryan Smith at ‪(707) 469-4826‬.