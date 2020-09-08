Video shows thousands attending Christian concert at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – On Monday, we’re following up with state leaders after a concert drew thousands of people to the State Capitol.

Video from the event shows hardly anyone wearing a mask or social distancing and now we’re learning a state lawmaker helped organize the whole thing.

A serious heatwave, poor air quality, and a pandemic didn’t prevent thousands of people from attending a Christian concert at the Capitol this weekend.

In a video posted on Twitter and YouTube of the “let us worship” rally hardly anyone could be seen wearing a mask or social distancing.

Those are violations of not just Capitol permits but also state and county rules amid COVID-19.

Organizer and artist Sam Feucht tweeted the turn out amounted to 12,000 people which the California Highway Patrol has yet to verify.

CHP is in charge of permitting events on capitol grounds. The agency has yet to comment on its approval of Sunday’s event.

A spokesperson for CHP did confirm Republican Senate Minority Leader Shannon Grove was the original permit holder for the concert.

Grove spoke on stage Sunday night.

“God has an overwhelming love for California,” Senator Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, said.

Senator Grove and the rest of the state Senate Republican Caucus were directed to stay away from the building last week after a member tested positive for COVID-19. All required to quarantine until this coming Thursday.

The senator has yet to comment on her involvement with the mass gathering.

