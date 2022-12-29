SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County.

The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads.

Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, and take advantage of the situation, as long as Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies are not patrolling nearby.

Action Sports Construction posted a video on Instagram Wednesday showing a wetsuit-clad surfer wake surfing with a tow rope pulled by a black vehicle.

ASC captioned the clip, “Typical California winter.”

Tuesday night’s downpours dropped three inches of rain overnight. Some residents in the low-lying neighborhood woke up to more than a foot of water pooled by their doorsteps. Public works officials said rainwater is blocked from draining out through pipes due to nearby Aptos Creek.

Light rain steadily sprinkled over Santa Cruz County on Thursday, and wet weather conditions are forecast to continue into this weekend.