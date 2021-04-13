WANTED: Amazon van joyrider removes restraints and escapes the hospital, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who stole an Amazon delivery van at gunpoint, crashed it, and ended up in the hospital – subsequently escaped from the hospital later that night, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say 29-year-old Jesse Tapia of Fresno was arrested for the armed carjacking of the delivery van on Monday. He also attempted to hijack another vehicle at gunpoint but was unable to escape police.

Following his arrest, police say Tapia was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for evaluation. While there, he was able to remove the restraints and walk away.

According to Fresno Police, Tapia has a warrant out for his arrest and investigators ask anyone with information about the 29-year-old’s whereabouts to contact them at 559-621-7000.