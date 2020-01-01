WANTED BY FBI: Man accused of sexually assaulting child in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The FBI is looking for a Texas man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Sacramento County and fleeing the area to avoid arrest warrants.

The FBI had issued a federal arrest warrant for 23-year-old Jose Arturo Navarrete on Aug. 22 after he was issued a felony arrest warrant for multiple charges related to having sex with a child.

Navarette was charged in June with four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, three counts of sex act with a child under 10, and four counts of oral sex with a child under 10.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you see him, call the FBI at 916-746-7000.

Latest Stories: