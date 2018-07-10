California

Cops: Wanted Central California man bites officer during arrest

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 05:36 PM PDT

MADERA COUNTY (KSEE) -- A wanted man was taken into custody after resisting arrest and biting a Madera County Sheriff's Deputy, officers said.

35-year-old Kirk Yeterian of Oakhurst was arrested July 6th. 

A sheriff's deputy spotted Yeterian in the 49000 block of Civic Circle Dr in Oakhurst. Officials say he was known to have run from another Madera County Sheriff's deputy the previous day.

A deputy made contact with Yeterian and attempted to take him into custody, but the suspect fled on foot towards Oakhurst Park, deputies said. When the officer reached him Yeterian fought and resisted arrest. At one point during the altercation, he bit the officer on the left bicep.

Yeterian was then arrested and booked in at the Madera County Department of Corrections for Battery on a Peace Officer, Obstruction, Resisting an Executive Officer, 2 Felony Warrants, and 4 Misdemeanor Warrants.

