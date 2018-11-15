California

WATCH: Cal Fire releases harrowing rescue video from Camp Fire

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 05:42 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 05:42 PM PST

WATCH: Cal Fire releases harrowing rescue video from Camp Fire

PARADISE (KRON) - Cal Fire has released a harrowing video from Thursday as crews entered the town of Paradise after the Camp Fire had ignited.

Deputy Chief Scott McLean with Cal Fire released a statement.

"This does not even begin to tell the heroic stories of all the firefighters and Law Enforcement actions."

In the video, a woman in a wheelchair holding a small dog can be seen pulling herself down a road, along with other chilling scenes of the destructive fire. 

"I came across this gal early afternoon. Got her in my truck and took her to the hospital. She appeared to be unscathed, how I will never know."

At this time, the Camp Fire has burned 135,000 acres and is 35-percent contained. 

On Tuesday evening, Cal Fire announced that the death toll had risen to 48 making it the deadliest fire in California's history.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App