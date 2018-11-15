WATCH: Cal Fire releases harrowing rescue video from Camp Fire Video

PARADISE (KRON) - Cal Fire has released a harrowing video from Thursday as crews entered the town of Paradise after the Camp Fire had ignited.

Deputy Chief Scott McLean with Cal Fire released a statement.

"This does not even begin to tell the heroic stories of all the firefighters and Law Enforcement actions."

In the video, a woman in a wheelchair holding a small dog can be seen pulling herself down a road, along with other chilling scenes of the destructive fire.

"I came across this gal early afternoon. Got her in my truck and took her to the hospital. She appeared to be unscathed, how I will never know."

At this time, the Camp Fire has burned 135,000 acres and is 35-percent contained.

On Tuesday evening, Cal Fire announced that the death toll had risen to 48 making it the deadliest fire in California's history.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES