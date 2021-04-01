Watch: Gov. Newsom gets COVID-19 vaccine as ages 50+ become eligible

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom got his COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the first day he became eligible along with every Californian ages 50 and older.

The state’s top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose to work.

“Can’t help but be filled with hope, gratitude & determination,” tweeted Newsom. “Hope—that the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter. Gratitude—for everyone who helped us get here, & determination—to fight like hell in the final sprint to end this pandemic.”

The 53-year-old governor announced that all Californians who are at least 50 years old can get the vaccine on April 1. Then on April 15, anyone who is at least 16 years old will become eligible to get the vaccine.

People are not considered fully-vaccinated and protected until two weeks after receiving the second Moderna or Pfizer dose. Or in Newsom’s case, two weeks after the one J&J dose.