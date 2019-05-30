WATCH: Man harasses teen, tells her she’s not American

A man in the Sacramento area is caught on camera harassing a teenager, accusing her of being in the country illegally.

The video was then posted online.

The teenager in the video says the rude, racist comments came out of nowhere.

The man is seen on camera refusing to leave, telling the girl she’ll have to face the cops.

It all happened in broad daylight outside a park and community center popular with local teenagers.

“As a parent and someone in this community obviously that behavior is appalling,” said Jason Jimenez with Elk Grove police.

Jimenez has talked with the teen’s family, saying police have had issues with this man before, but wouldn’t elaborate.

“We would suggest to people that are in incidents like that to quickly call us,” he said.

The man was not arrested and can not be charged with anything in this situation.

Jimenez says an arrest would require some form of violence, like property damage or assault.

The harassment seen in the video is shocking to local mom Alicia Reynhea.

“I was just there over the weekend and if someone were to every approach my son like that, I would be heated,” she said.

Elk Grove police say the man was harassing other people the same day the video was taken, but they are unsure if that was also racially motivated.

