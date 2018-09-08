WATCH: Man parachutes from crane in San Diego

A man defied police and made an early morning parachute jump from a construction crane in the East Village area of San Diego.

Police Sgt. Michael Stirk tells The San Diego Union-Tribune a security guard reported a trespasser with a parachute was high up the crane at 1 a.m. Friday.

Police and firefighters arrived but the man jumped anyway and landed in the area below.

Stirk says the man was cited for trespassing and released.

