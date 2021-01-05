Watch thousands of starlings swarm together in San Rafael



SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) A large murmuration of starlings reacts defensively as what the videographer describes as a bird of prey attacks in this video footage, taken in San Rafael, California, and uploaded on December 29.

Experts believe there are several reasons why murmurations take place. “Grouping together offers safety in numbers – predators such as peregrine falcons find it hard to target one bird in the middle of a hypnotising flock of thousands,” says the The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

“They also gather to keep warm at night and to exchange information, such as good feeding areas.”

