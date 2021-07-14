Weather investigated as factor in Monterey plane crash

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) — There were two women on board a plane that took off from Monterey airport and crashed into a house moments after takeoff Tuesday, according to family members and investigators. Law enforcement said it would be impossible for a person inside the plane to survive.

The plane burst into flames and fiery debris ignited a wildland fire.

The $3million house also went up in flames. No one on the ground was injured because the house was empty. The homeowner is a Bay Area software executive who uses the Monterey house as his second home.

(Photo courtesy Presidio of Monterey)

A Cessna 421 plane took off Tuesday at 10:40 a.m. and something quickly went wrong.

Eric Gutierrez, an Air Safety Investigator with the NTSB, said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that the pilot made “… a climbing right turn and climbed to about 1,900 feet. (Air Traffic Control) noticed they were going toward terrain. ATC provided a low altitude alert. The aircraft then continued making the right turn but it also started to descend.”

The plane is almost unrecognizable from crash scene photos.

The plane’s tail number is N678SW and is registered to a company, M.E. Mullaly Inc,. owned by Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove. Seconds before the plane went down, a female pilot’s voice can be heard over radio traffic.

Foggy weather is being investigated as a possible cause of the tragic plane crash.

“We are currently in the fact-finding process,” Gutierrez told reporters Wednesday.

“There was another aircraft that was landing, and they noticed that the cloud layer was roughly about 2,000 feet at the tops, and the base of the cloud layer was between 700-800 feet,” Gutierrez said.

(Photo courtesy Monterey Regional Fire District)

Gutierrez said the NTSB will continue to comb through the crash scene to determine what caused the plane to crash.

“The probable cause will eventually lead us to hopefully preventing future accidents. That is essentially the end goal of the NTSB. To prevent future accidents in the aviation community,” he said.

The Monterey plane crash victims’ identities have not been officially released by the NTSB nor Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

The NTSB is asking anyone who witnessed the Monterey plane crash to contact their investigators at www.ntsb.gov

(Photo courtesy Presidio of Monterey)

(Photo courtesy Presidio of Monterey)