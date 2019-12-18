Wedding crashers accused of murdering groom outside his own wedding reception

CHINO (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – People passed by pink roses to take a seat in folding chairs underneath a white tent.

The decorations at the rosary for Joe Melgoza were all tragically repurposed from his wedding reception.

The 30-year-old groom was beaten to death just behind a Chino home on his wedding night.

“Joe was just trying to protect…his family. And that’s who he was,” said the bride’s sister, Melissa Bustamante.

Bustamante says Joe was very protective of his newlywed wife Esther.

So when brothers Rony and Josue Castaneda Ramirez crashed the wedding reception early Sunday morning, he asked them to leave.

She says they fought and Joe ran after them.

He was found a short distance away, unresponsive with a serious head injury and later died at a hospital.

“This was supposed to be the happiest day of (cries) their life,” said Bustamante.

Esther was emotionally exhausted after her husband’s rosary.

She spoke earlier at their home.

“I wish you guys would have met him,” she said.

Esther and Joe were planning on having a baby.

Their families had known each other for 10 years but none of them remember ever meeting the brothers, who’ve been charged with Joe’s murder.

They were arrested at a home just up the street.

“He didn’t deserve this, and neither did we,” Esther said.

Joe leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

Although his wife quickly turned into his widow, she vows to protect her just like Joe would have for the rest of her life.

“That’s the duty he left me. I know he’s with us and I know how much he loved each one of us,” she said.

