West Hollywood becomes 1st California city to impose fines on anyone not wearing a mask in public

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Mask up or pay up!

That’s now the law in West Hollywood, where officials announced late Wednesday they will begin issuing citations to those who do not cover their faces amid the surging coronavirus pandemic.

Those who don’t wear face masks will be fined a total of $300 – a $250 fine plus a $50 fee – for the first offense, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station.

They’re being called “Administrative Citations.”

Update: The fine is $250 and a fee of $50 for a total of $300 for the first offense. pic.twitter.com/o6QE3fkucu — LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) July 2, 2020

The announcement came just hours after Governor Gavin Newsom tightened coronavirus restrictions across 19 counties statewide as cases and hospitalizations continue to spike.

Those 19 counties include Los Angeles, as well as Santa Clara, Solano, and Contra Costa counties in the Bay Area.

At this time there are no fines being imposed on people who don’t wear masks in the Bay Area.

However, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa last week wrote a letter to Gov. Newsom urging him to impose fines on those who don’t abide by the statewide face mask mandate.

Latest Stories: