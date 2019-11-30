WB I-80 closed in Sierra due to jackknifed big rigs, traffic being turned around near Truckee

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Westbound traffic is being turned around on Interstate 80 near Truckee and the Nevada-California state line due to jackknifed big rigs on the freeway, the CHP said Friday night.

The freeway is now closed in the westbound direction in the Gold Run area.

Traffic Alert:



I-80 westbound is closed due to multiple jack knifed big rigs in the Gold Run CHP area.



All traffic is being turned around on Truckee and at the Nevada State Line.



We will let you know when it reopens. pic.twitter.com/PHEG6Y4bdj — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 30, 2019

According to Caltrans, there have also been several spinouts on the I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada stateline.

The agency is advising drivers on westbound I-80 to expect major delays Friday night.

Highway 20 is also closed near Nevada City.

This is developing, check back for updates.