June 15 reopening: Here’s what will be different in California

FILE – In this Thursday, May 13, 2021, file photo, a posted sign thanks visitors for wearing masks in Santa Monica, Calif. California’s top health official says the state will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday, May 21, that the state envisions loosening many of its rules in mid-June as coronavirus cases continue to fall and vaccine rates continue to rise. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California officials are clarifying what the state will be like when it fully reopens over the summer.

Gov. Newsom had previously announced the planned reopening for June 15, 2021 – meaning the state won’t enforce any COVID-19 restrictions anymore. Instead, individual counties and businesses can choose to have their own safety policies in place, if any at all.

In a Friday morning phone conference, California’s top health official Dr. Mark Ghaly and Newsom’s Senior Economic Advisor Dee Dee Myers made some specific declarations about what this means.

Physical distancing won’t be required anymore – one of the main safety measures taken when the pandemic started in March 2020.

As businesses slowly opened, signage had been required to make sure people are standing at least six feet away from each other. But that’s no longer necessary starting June 16.

There also won’t be capacity limits.

CALIFORNIA REOPENING: state is preparing to let go of restrictions for biz and mask rules for vaccinated ppl June 15th.



"We feel like we are tracking well"



CA's top health official Dr. Mark Ghaly & Newsom's Sr Economic Advisor Dee Dee Myers explain what that looks like THREAD — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 21, 2021

The stripped restrictions also include lifting the face mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, after the CDC said vaccinated people don’t need one in most public places, indoors and out unless it’s crowded.

Ghaly said there will still be some guidance on masking when appropriate after June 15, in alignment with the CDC’s guidance.

Travel guidance will also be in accordance with what the CDC suggests – but there won’t be any post-travel quarantine or isolation requirements.

Fully vaccinated means it’s been two weeks since the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was administered or two weeks since the Johnson & Johnson solo shot.

“We’re among the leading states in the nation” for vaccines administered, Dr. Ghaly said.

He also said it should be fairly easy for any Californian who isn’t yet vaccinated to get the shots.

However, the state will still recommend that businesses use vaccine and test result verification — although there won’t be any type of statewide system for verification.

FOR MEGA EVENTS:



Outdoor over 10k people: state recommends venues have system to verify vaccination, test OR give attendees option to come into event wearing a mask.



Indoor over 5k people: state will require vaccine verification/ negative test, no option to come in with a mask — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 21, 2021

The state suggests venues attracting big outdoor events with over 10,000 people should verify that attendees are either fully vaccinated, have a negative COVID-19 test result, or allow attendees to wear a mask.

Any events that are indoors with over 5,000 people will be required to verify vaccination status or a negative test result.