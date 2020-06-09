What to know about Yosemite National Park reopening this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yosemite National Park will reopen Thursday, June 11, according to the National Park Service.

One major thing to note – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all visitors must reserve day passes for entry ahead of visits as the park will be limiting the number of visitors who can enter.

You can reserve a day-use entry pass starting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Recreation.gov.

There is a daily maximum of 1,700 vehicle passes offered each day.

All reservation passes will be validated at the entrance gate to the park and will be valid for 7 days.

You can only make one reservation per day.

No cash will be accepted and the park will only accept credit cards for payments.

The advance reservations system for day use is temporary and will end when the park resumes regular operations, according to the park service.

Yosemite aims to limit daily entry to 50% of the June 2019 average.

Overnight camping and lodging will also resume Thursday, as will retail and food and beverage services.

Visitor center services will be moved outdoors. No shuttle buses will be available.

The National Park Service advises visitors to keep the following in mind:

Postpone challenging hikes. Having to rescue and treat stranded hikers could divert first responders and medical professionals from the pandemic response.

Trash collection and restroom facilities may not be available.

Some campgrounds may be closed.

Stay in groups from your own household and maintain social distance from other groups.

Prepare to cover your nose and mouth when other people are around.

Day-use reservations are not valid overnight.

Obey park speed limits and beware of wildlife.

Yosemite has been closed since March due to the pandemic.

