When Gov. Newsom gives third State of the State Address

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is giving a State of the State Address next Tuesday, March 9.

It’s his third time giving the address, but the pandemic has made it a virtual presentation this year.

In recent weeks, Newsom has traveled up and down California to visit vaccination sites, public schools and small businesses — all major focuses as the U.S. reaches one full year of facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s shut down orders have caused Newsom to lose popularity as nearly two million Californians sign a petition to hold a recall election.

But now, the governor is promising a swift return to in-person instruction as well as revamping the state’s vaccination plan and tier assignment criteria.

He also just signed a deal for COVID-19 relief, which includes a stimulus payment for eligible California residents.

The State of the State can be watched live on KRONon at 6 p.m.