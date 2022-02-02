Who caused the Colorado Fire near Big Sur? Cal Fire remains tight-lipped

BIG SUR, Calif. (KRON) — A raging wildfire ignited on a windy winter day before it spread to Big Sur’s most iconic landmark, the Bixby Bridge, and forced residents to flee their homes.

Fire officials announced Wednesday that the Colorado Fire was 100 percent contained.

The 700-acre blaze was sparked Jan. 21 by embers from a pile burn. Gusty winds blew embers into surrounding wildland.

But who lit the pile burn?

“Fire investigators have determined the cause of the Colorado Fire in Palo Colorado Canyon (Monterey County) to be hot embers from a pile burning operation. High winds blew the embers onto nearby vegetation, which ignited the fire,” Cal Fire officials wrote in a news release last week.

The news release did not identify who decided to ignite a pile burn on a very windy, dry day. Fire officials remain tight-lipped this week. .

Here's what driving over the Bixby Bridge in Big Sur looked like after the #ColoradoFire ignited Jan. 21, 2022. The wildfire was caused by a pile burn. (Video courtesy Alekz Londos) pic.twitter.com/1aOztaAoQB — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) February 3, 2022

Cecile Juliette, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said investigators are not ready to release the person’s identity, nor disclose the address of the fire’s origin.

“We are not releasing that information, unfortunately. That is part of the investigation,” Juliette told KRON4.

Residents are allowed to burn debris, also called pile burning, during the winter if they obtain a permit. At this point, it’s unknown if the pile burn was lit by a resident on private property or by a public agency.

A high wind advisory from the National Weather Service was in effect on Jan. 21. Onshore winds gusted up to 50 miles-per-hour along the Central Coast

Prime wildfire conditions are typically created with a combination of fuel, windy weather, an ignition source, and hot temperatures. Temperatures were chilly on Jan. 21. But three out of the four conditions were enough to create the Colorado Fire.

Flames scorched rugged coastal mountains, threatened more than 200 structures, and triggered mandatory evacuation orders for Palo Colorado Road residents. Highway 1 was closed for several days while firefighters waged an air attack.

“Wildfires can occur at any time of year,” a Los Padres National Forest Service official wrote.

A second winter wildfire ignited near Big Sur on Wednesday.

The Jade Fire broke out near Sand Dollar Beach’s Jade Cove and Plaskett Creek Campground in Los Padres National Forest. Firefighters halted flames from spreading beyond three acres.

The Central Coast has not had any rainfall since December.

Wildfires are increasingly becoming a year-round battle for California’s firefighters. According to the U.S. Forest Service, wildfire risks soared over the past two decades because of three main factors: 1. Accumulating fuels. 2. Warming climate. 3. Expanding development in the wildland-urban interface.