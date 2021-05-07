Why Disneyland’s Snow White ride is under fire

(WNCN) — Disneyland has revamped its Snow White ride, but the changes have brought a backlash, particularly over the princess’ kiss with Prince Charming while she’s asleep.

According to an editorial by SFGATE, the ride itself is “really good” and “preserves much of the charm” of what originally opened in 1955. The problem, according to the editorial, comes when Prince Charming kisses Snow White “without her consent.”

“A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she’s asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening,” wrote the San Francisco Gate, who argued that the company should have “re-imagined” another ending that wasn’t so “problematic”.

Authors of the editorial say it is “hard to understand why in 2021 Disneyland would choose to add a scene with such old fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman.”

Many responded to SFGATE’s editorial, calling them out for their thoughts about the famous kiss. One social media user responded by saying this is the “stupidest article” they’d ever read.

Wow! Quite possibly the stupidest article I’ve ever read. Seriously, can the woke liberal media get any dumber. — Ornament (@Ornament_j) May 3, 2021

Another Twitter user said they feel “absolute sadness” for the authors of the article, saying they are the “epitome of what is wrong with our culture”.

“It’s a cartoon. It’s 84 years old. Please use your voice to talk about “important” issues. Be better,” the tweet read.

I feel absolute sadness for the authors of this article. They are epitome of what is wrong with our culture. Its a cartoon. It's 84 years old. Please use your voice to talk about "important" issues. Be better. 🤦‍♂️ — Dan Salgado (@salgadodj76) May 3, 2021

Disneyland did not immediately respond to messages about the criticism.