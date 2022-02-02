Wildfire burns near campgrounds south of Big Sur

wildfire map

Jade Fire map (NWS Bay Area)

BIG SUR, Calif. (KRON) — A small wildfire broke out Wednesday morning south of Big Sur near Sand Dollar Beach and Plaskett Creek Campground.

Firefighters quickly halted flames from spreading further just before noon.

The blaze, named the Jade Fire, burned about three acres of wildland around Jade Cove in Los Padres National Forest.

Gusty winds likely fanned the flames, according to fire crews. A smoke plume from the Jade Fire was visible for miles along Big Sur’s coastline.

Fire officials are investigating what caused the blaze.

Plaskett Creek Campground is a popular spot for campers year-round because of its scenic ocean views and fire pits.

Coincidentally, the Jade Fire ignited on the same day that another wind-stoked wildfire, the 700-acre Colorado Fire, was 100 percent contained.

The Colorado Fire ignited Jan. 21 from a pile burn’s embers. The embers blew into Palo Colorado Canyon and spread close to Big Sur’s iconic Bixby Bridge.

California’s Central Coast has not had any rainfall since December and vegetation is becoming increasingly dried out.

