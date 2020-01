SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Federal officials may soon bill wildfire victims if PG&E doesn’t make good on a $4 million debt.

PG&E owes the government that money as part of the utility’s bankruptcy case.

FEMA has asked for reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government’s response to recent fires.

If PG&E doesn’t pay up, individual victims would be responsible if they receive settlement funds that duplicate money already paid by the federal government.

