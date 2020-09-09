Wildfires shut down every national forest in California

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – All 18 national forests in California will close by 5 p.m. Wednesday as wildfires continue to devastate much of the state.

The U.S. Forest Service announced in a statement that the decision of when to reopen the forests will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.

Officials had previously closed 8 national forests on Monday, with the remaining 10 forests closed Wednesday.

“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the State is historic,” said Regional Forester Randy Moore. “These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires.”

The 18 national forests cover over 20 million acres across California.

National forests supply 50% of the water in California and form the watershed of most major aqueducts and more than 2,400 reservoirs statewide.

At this time, nearly 14,000 firefighters remain on the line battling 25 major wildfires across California.

This year, wildfires have burned over 2.2 million acres across all fire jurisdictions, according to Cal Fire.

