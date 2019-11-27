Will rain help prevent more wildfires in California?

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Although this round of wet weather will bring some relief, Cal Fire officials say this is not the end of the fire season.

With wet weather set to soak the state, they say it’s still business as usual.

“One storm is not going to cure all, by any means. We could have winds come through the valley or various elevations throughout the course of next week which could dry everything back out,” Scott McLean said.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean says staffing levels will stay the same as the agency prepares for both the incoming storm and future fire potential.

So far this year, the agency has worked 6,190 fire incidents with nearly 200,000 acres burned.

Crews this week are keeping an eye on areas vulnerable to mudslides across the state and preparing swift water rescue teams in the south.

As fire season winds down, officials say fire repair efforts continue across California.

“It could be something as simple as fixing fences, but it can also get further down into taking those bulldozer lines out, smoothing things out and putting water bars out, were trying to prevent erosion in a lot of cases,” McLean said.

Cal Fire has also been working on 35 high priority fire prevention projects across California, a lot of that work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“They are progressing as we speak, looking very good so we are on task,” McLean said.

Cal Fire urges everyone to be prepared for whatever the weather can bring.