Winds ease as crews fight Southern California fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Containment is inching up on a smoky Los Angeles wildfire that damaged or destroyed more than 30 structures, as crews take advantage of calmer winds and cooler temperatures.

Officials say the blaze in the San Fernando Valley hasn’t grown significantly since Friday. It’s 19% contained Saturday morning.

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders. Authorities warn there’s still potential for flare-ups even as weather conditions improve.

Air quality is poor as smoke from the fire settles over much of greater Los Angeles.

To the east, a blaze that ripped through a Riverside County mobile home park, destroying dozens of residences, is 25% contained with minimal growth.

In Northern California, the lights are back on for 98% of customers who lost power when Pacific Gas & Electric switched it off in an effort to prevent wildfires.