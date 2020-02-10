KIRKWOOD, Calif. (AP) – A gust of 209 mph was recorded atop a California peak on Sunday, a potential record that wowed forecasters monitoring a cold storm moving south through the state.
The blast of wind was captured around 7:45 a.m. by an instrument at 9,186 feet on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe, said National Weather Service forecaster Alex Hoon.
He and his colleagues at the NWS office in Reno, Nevada watched in surprise as wind speeds across the crest of the Sierra Nevada hit 150 mph and kept rising.
“It went up and up,” Hoon said. It could take months for state climatologists to verify the record, he said.
“But the way that the winds did ramp up, it looks legitimate,” Hoon said. “It’s an exciting moment for sure.”
The previous record was a gust of 199 mph at Ward Mountain west of Lake Tahoe on Nov. 16, 2017.
The storm that caused widespread in flooding last week in Washington and Oregon brought a strong cold front to California, but not much rain or snow.
Waves topping 5 feet were recorded on Lake Tahoe, where air temperatures dipped below freezing.
The same system could bring light drizzle to the red carpet at the Academy Awards Sunday evening in Los Angeles.
Kirkwood Ski Resort was not the only resort affected by Sunday’s weather.
Extremely high winds also shutdown resort operations at Sierra-at-Tahoe for the day.
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 100 mph winds at 8:57 a.m. on the resort’s Twitter account, which caused many lifts to be put on hold.
Latest Stories:
- Winds reach 209 mph at Kirkwood Ski Resort, possibly setting California record
- Denny Hamlin looks to defend Daytona 500 title
- NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top storybook 2019 season
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole, credits his new team
- At least 24 Americans among 135 infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship