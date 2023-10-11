For the third time in less than a year, a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket worth more than $1 billion has been sold in Southern California, this time crowning a $1.73 billion winner in Frazier Park.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.

A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold at Midway Market & Liquor at 6032 Frazier Mountain Park Road in Kern County, according to the California Lottery.

In the Bay Area, a ticket matching five numbers but not the Powerball number was sold in Santa Clara. The ticket, worth $760,111, was sold at MLS Mini Mart #2 at 3570 Homestead Road.

In Monterey Park, another ticket matching five of the numbers was sold at Atlantic Wine & Spirit at 504 S. Atlantic Boulevard.

Before Wednesday, there had been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner, stretching back to July 19 when a ticket worth $1.08 billion was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market on Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles.

The $1.73 billion jackpot is the world’s second-largest lottery prize, second only to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in Altadena, California last November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.