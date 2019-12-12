Winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to Tahoe this weekend

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – The National Weather Service has issued an urgent winter message Thursday, warning of hazardous Sierra travel conditions starting Friday afternoon through Saturday night.

NWS officials said a weather system will bring snow to the Sierra during this time, with snow becoming moderate Friday night through early Saturday for elevations above 6,500 feet.

Snow showers will continue through Saturday, with levels falling to around 4,000 feet Saturday night and additional snow possible.

Snow combined with gusty winds could create difficult travel conditions for those planning to cross over the Sierra passes.

Officials said if you do plan on traveling, carry chains and expect major delays.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Friday night’s commute will also be impacted, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and localized amounts up to 15 inches expected.

Latest News Headlines: