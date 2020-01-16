Winter storm warning Thursday for Lake Tahoe, heavy snow

In this photo provided by the Northstar California Resort, skiers make their way down a run at the Northstar California Resort Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in Truckee, Calif. It’s shaping up as the biggest snowstorm to hit the central Sierra in two years. The National Weather Service expects 2 to 3 feet of snow will […]

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for the Lake Tahoe area, where as much as 2 feet of snow is possible on the Sierra crest by Thursday night.

The warning is in effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The service says up to a foot of snow is expected below elevations of 7,000 feet, with up to 18 inches above that and up to 2 feet on the ridge tops where wind gusts could exceed 100 mph.

Forecasters say the approaching storm is stronger than the one Tuesday that produced less snow, but wind gusts up to 137 mph atop a ski resort on Tahoe’s west shore.

“Very strong winds could cause tree damage and periods of white-out conditions,” the weather service said Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Reno, Sparks, Carson City and surrounding areas from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. An inch of two of snow is expected on valley floors with winds gusting up to 65 mph. As much as 5 inches is possible in the foothills.