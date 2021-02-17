With virus numbers improving, California may further reopen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is moving toward easing restrictions on businesses now that the nation’s most populous state is seeing rapid declines in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke at a federally supported mass vaccination site in Los Angeles that opened Tuesday along with a similar facility in Oakland.

Both are intended to vaccinate people in underserved communities hit hard by the pandemic.

California expects to get about 6,000 doses of vaccine a day for each site.

That’s separate from the state’s regular allocation.

The state got 1.08 million doses this week and expects 1.28 million doses next week.