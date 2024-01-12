(KRON) — Dramatic video from Palisades Tahoe surfaced this week. Skiiers dug into the snow to free a man trapped by Wednesday’s avalanche at Palisades Tahoe.

KRON4 spoke with a snowboarder who shot this video and helped with the rescue efforts. As more people head up to the Sierra for a three-day weekend, more snow is predicted in the mountains.

That also means more avalanche concerns. Santa Cruz resident Jason Glickman says he is still reliving the tense moments he captured on video when a group of volunteers found a trapped skier in Wednesday’s avalanche at Palisades Tahoe.

“What Marcus, my friend who was with me that day, and I realize is that had it happened a bit later, it would have been us in that avalanche,” Glickman said.

Bay Area and Truckee resident 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd was killed. Three others were injured.

An experienced snowboarder, Glickman says Kidd’s death, moments before he hit the slopes, has had a profound effect on himself and his friends.

The run where the avalanche happened reopened on Friday. Glickman was back at the resort. He says there have been more precautions taken at Palisades.

“I just hope everyone is really paying attention, taking it safe,” Glickman said. “Paying attention to the signs.”

A spokesperson for Palisades says crews will be out in force to manage the predicted heavy downfall, which may lead to some closures on the mountain out of an abundance of caution.