Wolf tracked near Yosemite park for first time in 100 years

California

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century.

Researchers have been monitoring the wolf dubbed OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory.

After trekking through Modoc County and crossing state highways 4 and 208, OR-93 recently moved into Mono County, just east of Yosemite.

Officials say the animal is likely searching for a mate.

