(KRON) — A transient woman allegedly threw an 8-pound rock at a Ukiah police officer before repeatedly punching him in the face Tuesday. Rachael Seivertson, 34, is a known transient in Ukiah and was on parole for robbery, officials in Mendocino County said.

The responding officer tried to speak with Seivertson at the scene at the intersection of West Perkins Street and South School Street. Police said Seivertson’s behavior seemed erratic, and she could not engage in a normal conversation with the responding officer. Her body was also reportedly fidgety, and the officer said he believed she might be on methamphetamine.

Seivertson tried to leave the scene when the officer followed her less than 10 feet, police said. She then allegedly picked up an 8-pound rock from the sidewalk and threw it at the responding officer’s head hitting him in the face. Seivertson allegedly continued to punch the officer in the face.

The officer was able to wrestle Seivertson to the ground and put her in custody. She was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, battery with great bodily injury on a peace officer and a parole violation. She was booked at the Mendocino County Jail.

The officer was transported to the hospital where he received six stitches to his upper lip from where the rock hit him.

The rock was recovered at the scene and was reportedly the size of a football.