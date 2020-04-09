Woman arrested after licking, destroying $1,800 worth of groceries at Safeway

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – A South Lake Tahoe woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly licked and destroyed about $1,800 worth of groceries, according to police.

Police responded to the Safeway on Johnson Lane after someone reported a customer “licking” groceries inside the store.

At the scene, responding officers were told by a worker that the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Jennifer Walker, had put on jewelry for sale at the store then licked the jewelry and began to load her cart with more items from the store.

Jennifer Walker / South Lake Tahoe PD

The worker told police that all the items in Walker’s cart could no longer be sold due to cross-contamination.

When police located Walker, they discovered with a cart full of items that she did not have money for.

Walker was arrested for felony vandalism and was booked in the El Dorado County Jail.

