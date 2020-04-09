SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – A South Lake Tahoe woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly licked and destroyed about $1,800 worth of groceries, according to police.
Police responded to the Safeway on Johnson Lane after someone reported a customer “licking” groceries inside the store.
At the scene, responding officers were told by a worker that the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Jennifer Walker, had put on jewelry for sale at the store then licked the jewelry and began to load her cart with more items from the store.
The worker told police that all the items in Walker’s cart could no longer be sold due to cross-contamination.
When police located Walker, they discovered with a cart full of items that she did not have money for.
Walker was arrested for felony vandalism and was booked in the El Dorado County Jail.
Latest Stories:
- Why coronavirus is killing African-Americans at disproportionately high rates
- Woman arrested after licking, destroying $1,800 worth of groceries at Safeway
- Husband of woman who invited teen to Thanksgiving after accidental text dies of COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 9, 2020
- Coronavirus won’t end with warmer weather, scientists say