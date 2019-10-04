Woman arrested for kidnapping, trespassing Vacaville elementary school

VACAVILLE (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department began to receive a numerous amount of calls Thursday morning regarding a suspicious woman near Cooper Elementary School.

The woman was reportedly taking pictures of different people and cars.

She also tried to open a car door as a parent was dropping off their child, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they learned the woman had grabbed the hand of a 4-year-old boy and proceeded to lead him away from campus.

Officials identified the woman as 56-year-old Vacaville resident Aileen Caringal.

When a parent questioned her, Caringal said she was a teacher and that the child was in her class.

Soon after, the parent came and grabbed their child from the attempted kidnapper.

Caringal followed them and insisted that she was the boy’s teacher, threatening to call the Chief of Police if she wasn’t able to take the child.

Another adult brought the children into the school office while they waited for police to arrive.

Caringal then ran to a nearby home in the 700 block of Christine Drive, which officials later learned was her home.

Caringal was arrested for kidnapping and trespassing on a school campus while interfering with children.

Given the seriousness of the offense and how close the campus is to her home, officers are seeking a bail enhancement for Caringal.

She was served with a no trespass order from the campus and the police department will be working with the Vacaville Unified School District to obtain a restraining order against her.