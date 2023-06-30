(KRON) — A woman who allegedly used bear spray to attack another driver in Santa Cruz County during a road rage incident has been arrested.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies identified the road rage driver as 32-year-old Sofia Pascasio.

The incident happened earlier this summer on 17th Avenue in the Live Oak neighborhood. A third driver who witnessed the bear spray attack recorded it with a cellphone, and the video circulated widely on social media.

The witness’ video shows the woman was behind the wheel of a gray Toyota Prius when she chased after the victim’s vehicle, followed the victim to a red light, bolted out of her car, and spewed bear spray through the victim’s front driver-side window.

Before walking back to her Prius, the woman yelled at the witness through a closed car window.

Sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation and received a tip from the public.

“Through someone who saw the video on social media, we were able to identify the suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Pascasio was arrested on several felony charges, including hit-and-run, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession and use of mace, and probation violation.