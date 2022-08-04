SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 24-year-old Santa Cruz woman was killed and a young child was injured while walking across a busy intersection at Highway 1 and River Street, police said.

At 12:45 a.m. Thursday, the victims were struck by a vehicle and the driver stayed at the scene, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Paramedics performed CPR before rushing the woman and 4-year-old child to a hospital. The woman died from her injuries and the child is expected to survive.

Officials did not release the woman’s name.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the collision and fully cooperated with police

investigators. Currently, there is no evidence of driver impairment or negligence, and no arrests

have been made,” the SCPD wrote.