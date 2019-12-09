Woman mauled by her own tigers insists they were just playing

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — A California woman was injured when she was caught in the midst of two roughhousing tigers at an animal sanctuary she founded.

The Los Angeles Times reported Patty Perry suffered head lacerations and puncture wounds on her neck at the Wildlife Environmental Conservation Inc. sanctuary in Moorpark Saturday.

Ventura County Fire Department members were in attendance and aided Perry during an event held to thank supporters and donors.

Authorities say Perry remained hospitalized Sunday.

A friend says the tigers she raised since birth were playing with Perry when one wrapped its paws around her legs and another jumped on her.

